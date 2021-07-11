Black History
HomeBlack History

Washington State’s First Black Woman Senator Rosa Franklin Has Park Named In Her Honor

Franklin’s work was rooted in addressing healthcare inequities and housing disparities.

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE

From pioneering democratic presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm to political powerhouse Stacey Abrams, Black women have historically been instrumental in shaping the landscape of politics. Rosa Franklin—a woman who broke racial and gender barriers in Washington state’s political sphere—is being celebrated by the city of Tacoma by having a park renamed in her honor, KING 5 News reported.

Franklin’s contributions will forever be embedded in the fabric of Washington’s history. The South Carolina native was the first Black woman to serve as a Washington state senator. The former nurse-turned-politician stepped into the realm of politics during the early 90s and has dedicated her career to advancing public service. In 1990, she was elected to the Washington State Legislature and was re-elected two years later. Two months after her reelection, the individual serving as State Senator of the 29th District passed away and she was appointed to replace him. After winning the election for the seat the following year, she had three consecutive reelections; serving in the role through 2010. Franklin’s work was rooted in addressing healthcare inequities, housing disparities and social injustice. She paved the way for other Black women who strived to use civic engagement as a means for evoking change in their communities and beyond.

Franklin, 94, was humbled by the honor and says she’s hopeful about the future. “I have great faith in the future because I look back at our history, and I know where we came from,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “So without hope and faith, you’ll never make it.” Washington State Senator T’wina Nobles says Franklin’s journey served as inspiration for her to pursue a path in politics and exemplifies the power of representation. “It allowed me to not only be inspired by her story, it let me know that one day, I could be a state senator. Being a senator now, I know how complex the work is, so I have even more admiration for her because I know what it takes to exist in this space,” she said. The park was formerly named after Benjamin Franklin.

Public spaces throughout the country are being renamed to pay homage to Black women trailblazers. The city of Newark will honor abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman by changing Washington Park’s name to Tubman Square and replacing a statue of Christopher Columbus with a monument that will be reflective of her journey and contributions.

SEE ALSO:

Monument Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy Coming To The City Of Newark

Bill Introduced To Have Statue Of Trailblazer Shirley Chisholm Added To The Capitol

Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall Smiling

Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall! 10 Life-Changing Quotes From The First Black Supreme Court Justice

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall! 10 Life-Changing Quotes From The First Black Supreme Court Justice

Continue reading Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall! 10 Life-Changing Quotes From The First Black Supreme Court Justice

Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall! 10 Life-Changing Quotes From The First Black Supreme Court Justice

[caption id="attachment_4169910" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 11:45 p.m. ET, July 1, 2021 Originally published Aug. 30, 2018 July 2nd marks the birthday of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. He would have turned 113 years old if he was still alive. Luckily, Marshall's memory lives on, even as the current iteration of the Supreme Court embraces its conservative majority and helps to dismantle what remains of America's democracy. If Marshall was alive, not only would have voted on Thursday against the Supreme Court's decision along ideological to gut a key provision of the Voting Rights Act that disproportionately affects Black people, but he also likely would have written one of his many brilliant dissents to emphasize his opposition to the modern-day voter suppression tactics. Marshall's quotes were something to behold, and many times they originated in one of his famous dissents. Like in 1978 when Marshall waxed poetic about the University of California v. Bakke decision that ruled in favor of upholding affirmative action race-based college admissions. However, the ruling also eliminated racial quotas, something that could limit the number of Black people admitted to schools. It was in that context that Marshall vehemently dissented with a legendary quote that remains relevant nearly a quarter of a century later. [caption id="attachment_4169909" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall is pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] “The experience of Negroes in America has been different in kind, not just in degree, from that of other ethnic groups,” Marshall wrote in his dissent. “These differences in the experience of the Negro make it difficult for me to accept that Negroes cannot be afforded greater protection under the Fourteenth Amendment where it is necessary to remedy the effects of past discrimination.” It's hard to imagine that kind of foresight from Clarence Thomas, the sole Black representation on the Supreme Court now. Marshall was confirmed as the first Black Supreme Court Justice on Aug. 30, 1967, after President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated him to fill the seat of retiring Justice Tom Clark. Sixty-nine senators voted to confirm the Baltimore native and 11 were opposed. Marshall was on the court for 24 years and retired in 1991. The deeply conservative Thomas, who critics have described as Marshall's antithesis, was nominated for and controversially confirmed to fill the vacant seat. Marshall died on Jan. 24, 1993, at the age of 84. The U.S. could finally get another Black justice soon. Pressure has been mounting for Justice Stephen Breyer, who is 85, to retire. If he does, that would leave the door open for President Joe Biden to make good on his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Keep reading to find some of Thurgood Marshall's most powerful and life-changing quotes.

Washington State’s First Black Woman Senator Rosa Franklin Has Park Named In Her Honor  was originally published on newsone.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Close