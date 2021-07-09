Drake’s Date Night At Dodger Stadium Discovered by The Press

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

If there’s anything to be said about Drake, it’s that he knows how to swing for the fences when it comes to charming the ladies. A big recent example comes courtesy of the rapper who had a date night in a unique location – Dodger Stadium.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers were on the road playing a series against the Miami Marlins this past Thursday (July 8th), the “Certified Lover Boy” took advantage and rented the entire stadium out to serve as the setting for an intimate date night with model Johanna Leia.

A helicopter for local news network ABC7 flying over the stadium at Chavez Ravine captured the two as they sat by the dugout along the third-base side of the field. From the looks of the video, the table was decked out to the hilt with a full white tablecloth, multiple flower arrangements, and several dishes for their meal. Reporter Chris Christi took to Twitter to send the rapper a shoutout:

Drake and Ms. Leia had been previously rumored to be dating each other. The model is mother to Sierra Canyon High School basketball star and incoming UCLA prospect Amari Bailey. He and Bronny James, LeBron James’ son are teammates. Drake recently was seen sitting at courtside between her and actor Michael B. Jordan at a Sierra Canyon home game a couple of weeks ago, and he even gave Bailey a shoutout via Twitter congratulating him on being named “California Mr. Basketball” recently.

From the brief video footage, the two looked happy to be in each other’s company, with Leia wearing a customized Dodgers home jersey. Word is that Drake had one as well. They even had a personal bartender tending to them, no doubt refilling the champagne glasses on the table.

