Quizzes
HomeQuizzes

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Prince Songs

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE

All hail the almighty purple one. We’re celebrating Prince’s birthday today (June 7)!

Prince achieved mainstream success as one of the greatest musicians of his generation, releasing nearly 40 albums during his life. His music spanned across multiple genres, including the Minneapolis sound, a funk rock sub-genre he pioneered.

We compiled this quiz of some of his greatest hits. Play Finish The Lyric below. 

See Also: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Marvin Gaye Songs

See Also: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Whitney Houston Songs

See Also: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

25 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Continue reading Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Prince Songs  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close