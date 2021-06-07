Music
Ari Lennox To Drop 3 New Songs

Ari Lennox

The DMV’s very own Ari Lennox is ready to drop some new heat on us. The “Shea Butter Baby” singer shared she has some new music coming in the coming days.

“I’m bout to drop 3 songs one day soon. I love y’all so much,” Ari tweeted. Going on to say, “One things I will never do is rush my album… that’s my child we talkin bout.”

Ari’s last project “Shea Butter Baby” was released back in May of 2019.

