Barack Obama Makes Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team [VIDEO]

The 44th President of The United States has always had a way with words, and his recent speech to a youth football team will likely to leave an impression on the crew of young players that will last a lifetime.
|| RELATED: Barack Obama Slayed Shaq And Barkley In a Education Game Of The Dozens ||
|| RELATED: New Book Reveals Obama Reportedly Called Trump A ‘Corrupt Motherf—er’ ||
On Tuesday (June 1), Barack Obama surprised the Chicago Southside Wolfpack football team at Jackson Park. The excited young players took a knee as Obama, a former athlete himself, offered some encouraging thoughts on self-confidence and perseverance.
“Sometimes, you’re going to have some doubts.” Obama said. “Sometimes, you’re going to make mistakes. Sometimes, you won’t get what you want right away.”
In addition to the pep talk, Obama took photos with the kids and shook hands. The location where the Wolfpack holds practice is set for a major makeover: It will soon be home to the $500 million Obama Presidential Center, with construction set to begin later this year.
Obama’s love for sports dates back to childhood. In the late 1970s, he played on both the J.V. and varsity teams at Hawaii’s Punahou School, eventually winning a state championship in 1979.
According to Obama’s former coach, Chris McLachlin, the child who would go on to become president was dedicated to his coursework as well as his jumpshot.
“He would carry his books in one hand and his ball in the other,” he said. “He lived across the street from school and before classes he’d shoot baskets on the outside courts, then at lunch he’d shoot more baskets, then I’d have him for three hours, then he’d go home, eat supper, and then be outside again shooting baskets.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Happy Birthday Lauryn Hill: 16 Times Cameras Captured Her Beauty Perfectly
Happy Birthday Lauryn Hill: 16 Times Cameras Captured Her Beauty Perfectly
1. The Miseducation Years1 of 16
2. A Mother's Love2 of 16
3. Jersey Girl3 of 16
4. L-Boogie with Jay-Z and Common4 of 16
5. Honey Magazine Photoshoot (1999)5 of 16
6. Born To Do It6 of 16
7. Artwork For Lauryn's Debut Solo Single7 of 16
8. Queens Of Hip-Hop8 of 16
9. Coolin'9 of 16
10. "Fu-Gee-La"10 of 16
11. Picture Perfect11 of 16
12. "We can't plan life. All we can do is be available for it." - L. Hill12 of 16
13. 10 Wins At The 1999 Grammys - Give Lauryn Her Things!13 of 16
14. It's The Melanin For Me14 of 16
15.15 of 16
16. Photoshoot For Rolling Stone16 of 16
Barack Obama Makes Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com