Classic 90s TV Shows Brandon Quinton Adams Was In

Brandon Quinton Adams is one of the few actors who has been in pretty much every 90s classic. He’s mostly known for his role as Jesse Hall in the first two Mighty Ducks movies and Kenny DeNunez in The Sandlot, but did you know he also performed with and played Micheal Jackson?

Adams has been in the entertainment since he was a toddler. He’s shared “I was everybody’s little boyfriend when I was younger. It’s all good. It’s just love, you know. I’ll take the love. Give it to me.” Whether it was a movie role, video game feature or TV Show, most likely Adams was a part of it. Below is a list of his TV show appearances. See how many scenes you remember…

Moesha as Aaron

Episodes:

Independence Day (1999): Moesha turns 18 and the gang decides to throw her a surprise birthday party but Kim spoils it by telling her.

Martin as Boy #2

Episode:

Blackboard Jungle Fever (1993): Martin hosts Career Day at his old elementary school and is hit on by his former third-grade teacher. When Gina walks in, she misunderstands the scene and dumps him.

Boy Meets World as Alex

Episode:

I Am Not a Crook (1995): Cory is struggling to fit in at school so he decides to run for class president. The campaign goes well until Cory makes some promises he can’t keep to gain popularity.

A Different World as Dion/Tino

Episodes:

A Word in Edgewise (1991): Kim is afraid that Matthew’s involvement in his Drama Studies makes them an incompatible couple, but Matthew and the issues going on with Dwayne and Whitley soon prove it will be ok.

Sister, Sister as Michael

Episodes:

Scrambled Eggs (1995):Tia and Tamera’s school project on parenting is not what it’s cracked up to be when Tamera is paired with Roger; Lisa tries to impress Terrence’s religious parents; and Ray gives an E-mail dating system a try.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Bryan / Ramon

Episodes:

Something for Nothing (1991): Will gets lucky at a fundraiser and wins some money. When Will doesn’t follow the club’s tradition, it starts rumors about the Banks family. Ashley is too young to go to the fundraiser, so she and Geoffrey set up their own poker night.

