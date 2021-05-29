Jay-Z Tells LeBron James About The Rapper That Made Him Nervous [VIDEO]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Even the greats get shook. During a recent sit-down on The Shop with LeBron James, Jay-Z recalls going on stage immediately after an artist who, at that time, had the world under his spell.

It turns out, that rapper was none other than DMX. A breakout star immediately following the release of his debut album, X had become a global phenomenon by his second project. His masterful mix of grit, vulnerability and faith connected with fans in a way that had even Hov a little nervous.

Recalling a stadium show they did together, Jay told LeBron about the moment X simply growled into the mic and sent the audience into hysteria.

“The f—-ng arena goes crazy,” Jay said. “First of all, it’s deafening and I’m like, ‘Ohhh sh-t.”

According to the rap legend and business mogul, going on after DMX was tough because of the wild range of emotions he would impart on audiences during his performance.

“First the guys are going crazy, now the girls are going crazy. And then he gets to the end, and he starts a prayer. And now they’re crying. The whole arena is crying.” He said.

In the late 90s, Jay and DMX did several songs together, including “Murdergram,” “Blackout,” and “Money, Cash, Hoes,” from Jay-Z’s third album, Vol. 2 Hard Knock Life.

More recently, Jay appeared on DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus. The project dropped May 28 and their song, “Bath Salts,” is one of the more popular cuts from the project.

Also during the episode, LeBron asked Jay if he has ever been “so zoned out” that he forgot the words to his songs at a concert. Jay admitted to not always being on point at the start of his career. “In the beginning, I used to get on the stage and just forget all my lyrics,” he said.

The Shop returned to HBO on May 28 at 9:30pm ET and will also stream on HBO MAX this week.

