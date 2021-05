Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Tune-in Tonight For A Grown Folk Convo at 5PM!

Vic Jagger is back with another Grown Folk Convo! Tonight’s guest is Lil Duval join us live!

Lil Duval talks about his upcoming comedy special, the future of the comedy industry, and why he just doesn’t give a —-! Wacth live at 5pm and catch on past convos below…

