Best Places To Buy A Home In The DMV

Being quarantined for over a year now, really makes you look around your home and fall in love again or gives an urge for a change. There are over 79 million homeowners in the United States but first-time homebuyers aren’t waiting for marriage and the white picket fence anymore. With more and more people getting married or remarried later in life, many first-time buyers are single people looking for buy-to-rent opportunities.

Using a home as an income as well is definitely the latest phenomenon and extremely smart. With opportunities like Air BnB or renting out a room(s), paying a mortgage can become even more manageable. Whether you’re looking to relocate to a new state or just need a new environment, check out the top neighborhoods to buy a home in some of our favorite cities below.

The DMV

Trinidad: is a Northeast, DC neighborhood right in the midst of H St’s evergrowing restaurant and nightlife scene. You’ll find 1920s rowhouses on narrow streets and a diverse community of longtime residents, young families, students, and couples of varying backgrounds (gay, straight, Black, white). Median Home Value $481,829 and Median Rent $1,156. Ballston: is a vibrant urban community in Arlington, Virginia with technology, education, and nightlife hubs near minutes right outside of Washington D.C. Ballston gives a happy medium of city and suburban life at the same time. Median Home Value $587,402 and Median Rent $2,296. Hyattsville: is a Maryland city in Prince Georges County. This is a great place to look if you want a house with a yard for the same price you’d spend on a DC studio. Hyattsville is a part of the “arts district” and is notable for its diversity. Median Home Value $336,300 and Median Rent $1,433.

Atlanta, GA

Dacula: a suburb of Atlanta with a population of 5,919 in Gwinnett County. Living in Dacula offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Dacula there are a lot of parks. Many families and young professionals live in Dacula and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Dacula are highly rated. Median Home Value $174,700 and Median Rent $1,327. Grayson: a suburb of Atlanta with a population of 3,989 in Gwinnett County. Living in Grayson offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. Many young professionals live in Grayson and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Grayson are highly rated. Median Home Value $311,700 and Median Rent $1,368. Tyrone: a suburb of Atlanta with a population of 7,295 in Fayette County. Many young professionals live here and enjoy the many restaurants and parks. Residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Tyrone are highly rated. Median Home Value $286,500 and Median Rent $999.

Baltimore, MD

Scaggsville: a suburb of Baltimore with a population of 9,751 in Howard County. Living in Scaggsville offers residents a suburban rural mix feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Scaggsville and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Scaggsville are highly rated. Median Home Value $511,300 and Median Rent $2,431. Ilchester: a suburb of Baltimore with a population of 26,974 in Howard County. Living in Ilchester offers residents a dense suburban feel with lots of coffee shops and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Ilchester and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Ilchester are highly rated. Median Home Value $390,600 and Median Rent $1,799. Ellicott City: a suburb of Baltimore with a population of 72,665 in Howard County. Living in Ellicott City offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Ellicott City there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families live in Ellicott City and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Ellicott City are highly rated. Median Home Value $537,400 and Median Rent $1,615.

Charlotte, NC

Providence Crossing: a neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina with a population of 11,903 in Mecklenburg County. Living in Providence Crossing offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Providence Crossing and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Providence Crossing are highly rated. Median Home Value$413,767 and Median Rent $1,628. Chantilly: a neighborhood in Mecklenburg County. Living in Chantilly offers residents a sparse urban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Chantilly and the public schools in Chantilly are highly rated. Median Home Value $422,100 and Median Rent $1,548. Colonial Village: a neighborhood with a population of 1,030 in Mecklenburg County. Living in Colonial Village offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Colonial Village and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Colonial Village are highly rated. Median Home Value $294,100 and Median Rent $975.

Cincinnati, OH

Wyoming: a suburb of Cincinnati with a population of 8,548 in Hamilton County. Living in Wyoming offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Wyoming there are a lot of bars and parks. Residents of Wyoming tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Wyoming are highly rated. Median Home Value $329,900 and Median Rent $1,108. Turpin Hills: a suburb of Cincinnati with a population of 5,870 in Hamilton County. Living in Turpin Hills offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Turpin Hills there are a lot of parks. Residents of Turpin Hills tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Turpin Hills are highly rated. Median Home Value $338,500 and Median Rent $956. Cherry Grove: a suburb of Cincinnati with a population of 4,747 in Hamilton County. Living in Cherry Grove offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Cherry Grove there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Cherry Grove and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Cherry Grove are highly rated. Median Home Value $182,200 and Median Rent $1,693.

Cleveland, OH

Solon: a suburb of Cleveland with a population of 22,947 in Cuyahoga County. Living in Solon offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Residents of Solon tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Solon are highly rated. Median Home Value $286,200 and Median Rent $1,268. Reminderville: a suburb of Cleveland with a population of 4,237 in Summit County. Living in Reminderville offers residents a suburban rural mix feel with many families and young professionals. The public schools in Reminderville are highly rated. Median Home Value $201,800 and Median Rent $1,326. Broadview Heights: a suburb of Cleveland with a population of 19,195 in Cuyahoga County. Living in Broadview Heights offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many young professionals live in Broadview Heights and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Broadview Heights are highly rated. Median Home Value $228,500 and Median Rent $885.

Columbus, OH

Far North: a neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio with a population of 32,532 in Franklin County. Living in Far North offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Far North there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Far North and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Far North are highly rated. Median Home Value $207,096 and Median Rent $1,170. Northwest Columbus: a neighborhood with a population of 84,519 in Franklin County. Living in Northwest Columbus offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Northwest Columbus and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Northwest Columbus are highly rated. Median Home Value $230,451 and Median Rent $1,166. Dublin: a suburb of Columbus with a population of 46,499 in Franklin County. Living in Dublin offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Dublin there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families live in Dublin and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Dublin are highly rated. Median Home Value $377,500 and Median Rent $1,379.

Dallas, TX

Wilshire Heights: a neighborhood in Dallas County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Wilshire Heights offers residents a sparse urban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Wilshire Heights and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Wilshire Heights are above average. Median Home Value $589,114 and Median Rent $1,865. Hackberry: a suburb of Dallas with a population of 1,863 in Denton County. Living in Hackberry offers residents a suburban rural mix feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Hackberry and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Hackberry are above average. Median Home Value $262,600 and Median Rent $1,638. Flower Mound: a suburb of Dallas with a population of 76,555 in Denton County. Living in Flower Mound offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. The public schools in Flower Mound are highly rated.

Houston, TX

Brookside Village: a suburb of Houston with a population of 1,359. Brookside Village is in Brazoria County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Brookside Village offers residents a rural feel. There are a lot of parks and the schools are highly recommended. This area is also rated high in diversity. Median Home Value $188,900 and Median Rent $681. Nassau Bay: a suburb of Houston with a population of 4,048 in Harris County. Living in Nassau Bay offers residents an urban feel with a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Nassau Bay and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Nassau Bay are highly rated. Median Home Value $243,700 and Median Rent $1,154. Taylor Lake Village: a suburb of Houston with a population of 3,639 in Harris County. Living in Taylor Lake Village offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many retirees live in Taylor Lake Village and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Taylor Lake Village are highly rated. Median Home Value $266,300 and Median Rent $1,207.

Indy

Glendale: a neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana with a population of 5,334 in Marion County. Living in Glendale offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many young professionals live in Glendale and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Glendale are highly rated. Median Home Value $226,636 and Median Rent $829. Millersville: a neighborhood with a population of 10,794 in Marion County. Living in Millersville offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many young professionals live in Millersville and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Millersville are highly rated. Median Home Value $165,951 and Median Rent $1,039. Traders Point: a neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana with a population of 7,878 in Marion County. In Traders Point there are a lot of parks. Residents of Traders Point tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Traders Point are above average. Median Home Value $336,135 and Median Rent $980.

Philly

Chesterbrook: a suburb with a population of 4,800 in Chester County. Living in Chesterbrook offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and retirees live in Chesterbrook and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Chesterbrook are highly rated. Median Home Value $323,000 and Median Rent $1,832. North Wales: a suburb of Philadelphia with a population of 3,253 in Montgomery County. Living in North Wales offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in North Wales and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in North Wales are highly rated. Median Home Value $253,900 and Median Rent $1,060. Montgomeryville: is a suburb of Philadelphia with a population of 13,082 in Montgomery County. Living in Montgomeryville offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Montgomeryville and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Montgomeryville are highly rated. Median Home Value $350,200 and Median Rent $1,663.

Raleigh, NC

Holly Springs: a suburb of Raleigh with a population of 34,874 in Wake County. Living in Holly Springs offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Families who live here enjoy the parks and outdoors. Residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Holly Springs are highly rated. Median Home Value is $320,900 and Median Rent $1,416. Apex: is a suburb of Raleigh with a population of 51,370. Apex is in Wake County and is one of the best places to live in North Carolina. Living in Apex offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Apex there are a lot of restaurants and parks. Many families live in Apex and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Apex are highly rated. Median Home Value is $327,800 and Median Rent $1,380. Morrisville: a suburb of Raleigh with a population of 26,280 in Wake County. Living in Morrisville offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Morrisville there are a lot of parks. Many families and young professionals live in Morrisville and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Morrisville are highly rated. Median Home Value is $331,800 and Median Rent $1,398.

Richmond, VA

Wyndham: a suburb of Richmond with a population of 10,578 in Henrico County. Living in Wyndham offers residents, who are majority families, a rural feel. Most residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Wyndham are highly rated. Median Home Value $493,200 and Median Rent $1,696. Monument Avenue Park: a neighborhood in Richmond City County offers an active social life with local bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Monument Avenue Park and residents tend to have moderate political views. Median Home Value$271,800 and Median Rent $1,222. Innsbrook: a suburb of Richmond with a population of 8,888 in Henrico County. Living in Innsbrook offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Innsbrook and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Innsbrook are highly rated. Median Home Value $363,600 and Median Rent $1,185.

