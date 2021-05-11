Ralph Lauren Launches MLB Clothing Collection Honoring Four of Baseball’s Most Iconic Franchises

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Three years ago, Polo Ralph Lauren celebrated its 50-year anniversary with the release of an immensely well-received New York Yankees capsule collection, in homage to Lauren’s birthplace, “The Boogie Down.” Today, the popular brand and hip-hop fave is teaming up again with the Bronx Bombers. And this time, three more iconic MLB franchises will be part of the new “Polo MLB Clothing Collection“: the Chicago Cubs, the St. Louis Cardinals, and “The Yankees of the West,” also known as the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other teams may be included as well as the season progresses, even the Bombers’ fiercest rivals, the Boston Red Sox.

Ralph’s son David spoke with Esquire about what inspired this new collection. “[W]hen the Yankees invited [my father] to throw out their ceremonial first pitch in 2018 in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary, it re-awoke so much of his childhood,” he shared. And as the vice chairman and chief innovation officer for Ralph Lauren Corp, too, Davis said, “We had an opportunity to create a special limited-edition capsule collection for the Yankees, and from the time my dad went out to pitch to the time he walked back off the field, the capsule had already sold out in minutes. This sparked interest to make even more pieces. We talked with the MLB and decided we wanted to expand to more teams…and here we are.”

The polos come in different styles, with one fashioned like a baseball jersey and sporting the teams’ wordmarks prominently across the front, while another comes in a cleaner fashion with only the classic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear as a pitcher wearing a team uniform. The collection also carries three satin Yankees jackets modeled after Lauren’s own “first pitch” jacket. The clothing is available in different colorways, whether you prefer original team colors or the classic Ralph Lauren combos like navy/red and green/white, and there is a kids’ version to make your next trip to the park a fashionable family affair.

As the world slowly opens up again, Ralph Lauren Corp is thrilled with the fortune to team up with the MLB once more and to honor America’s favorite pastime. “People can’t wait to go back out to a baseball park and cheer together for their favorite team and to feel a togetherness and a spirit,” David told WWD. “To be a part of that energy, at this time in history, is very special.”

You can buy the wares directly from Ralph Lauren’s web store, the MLB website, via The Polo App, and select retailers like Macy’s. Ralph’s Airstream also plans to visit stadiums nationwide and hand out goodies at a ballpark near you.

Learn more about the collection and shop here. Get a better look at the offering below,

Ralph Lauren X Major Baseball League Collection [Detailed Photos] 11 photos Launch gallery Ralph Lauren X Major Baseball League Collection [Detailed Photos] 1. RALPH LAUREN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Source:Ralph Lauren 1 of 11 2. RALPH LAUREN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Source:Ralph Lauren 2 of 11 3. RALPH LAUREN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Source:Ralph Lauren 3 of 11 4. RALPH LAUREN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Source:Ralph Lauren 4 of 11 5. RALPH LAUREN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Source:Ralph Lauren 5 of 11 6. RALPH LAUREN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Source:Ralph Lauren 6 of 11 7. RALPH LAUREN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Source:Ralph Lauren 7 of 11 8. RALPH LAUREN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Source:Ralph Lauren 8 of 11 9. RALPH LAUREN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Source:Ralph Lauren 9 of 11 10. RALPH LAUREN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Source:Ralph Lauren 10 of 11 11. RALPH LAUREN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Source:Ralph Lauren 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Ralph Lauren X Major Baseball League Collection [Detailed Photos] Ralph Lauren X Major Baseball League Collection [Detailed Photos]

Ralph Lauren Launches MLB Clothing Collection Honoring Four of Baseball’s Most Iconic Franchises was originally published on cassiuslife.com