Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade has more patience than most parents considering that many have outside opinions on members of his family that didn’t need to be offered. In a recent podcast appearance, the retired NBA star mentioned Boosie Badazz‘s comments about Wade’s daughter Zaya but it appears that he’s not ready to offer the taper and fade just yet.

Wade, who made his mark as a star player for the Miami Heat, was a guest on the I Am Athlete podcast with hosts Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Fred Taylor, Channing Crowder. While the show opened up with Crowder, Wade and the gang talking about Wade’s shoe deals, the title of the show, “The G.O.A.T. of Parenting,” tells the true story and heart of the program.

As some might remember that last year Boosie expressed some unsavory thoughts about Wade’s daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender. In Boosie’s eyes, Zaya was too young to know her path but, of course, that theory has been long shot down by many. To his credit, Boosie walked back the comments and Wade made mention of the comments but didn’t fly off the handle.

“All the people who got something to say about my kids, I thank you because you allowing the conversation to keep going forward. Because you know what? We might not have all the answers, but we’re growing from each conversation. So I thank everybody for even hating and starting those conversations — because those conversations are starting other conversations,” Wade said.

The full interview can be viewed below. Hop to the 46:00-minute mark to get into the discussion.

