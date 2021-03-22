CLOSE
Krispy Kreme Now Offering a FREE Doughnut For Those Who Got Their COVID-19 Vaccine Shots!

US-GERMANY-MERGER-FOOD-BEVERAGE-KRISPYKREME-JAB

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

For those who have already received their COVID-19 vaccine shots or plan to get the first one soon, there might be a reward out there somewhere.

That is coming from Krispy Kreme, who has a treat for those who happen to love their doughnuts.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Starting Monday and running through Dec. 31, customers with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day,” the company said.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

All of their U.S. locations are offering the freebie with “no purchase necessary.”

The window gives customers a chance to get that glazed doughnut at no cost not everyone has either been able to get vaccinated or has been required as of right now.

Another promotion Krispy Kreme is doing involves a free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed Doughnut for those who visit on Mondays.  That will take place starting on March 29 and will run until May 24.

The doughnut chain is doing its part to help those in the frontlines by delivering free items “in the coming weeks to select vaccination centers in support of health care workers and volunteers helping to administer vaccines.”

This is going to be one promotion that will run out before the morning is over maybe every week.  You just can’t say no to free stuff.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Joe Raedle and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of NICHOLAS KAMM and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Krispy Kreme

