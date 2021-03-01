The Marathon Continues: Daniel Kaluuya Quotes Nipsey Hussle After Winning Golden Globe Award

Despite the 2021 Golden Globe Awards being under intense scrutiny due to the significant lack of Black members in the Hollywood Press Association, the show still managed to be Black as hell thanks to this one moment in particular.

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards were lit due to all the Black AF moments during the socially distanced awards show. Kicking things off, Daniel Kaluuya, who is currently one of Hollywood’s hottest actors thanks to his performances in films like Get Out and Queen & Slim, took home the Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture award for his stellar portrayal of Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton in the film Judas and The Black Messiah.

Initially, the momentous occasion had its thunder stolen thanks to a snafu we have all become accustomed to during this Zoom and Microsoft Teams era we have been forced to adopt due to the still-raging pandemic. There were 20 seconds of dead air and plenty of blank and confused faces as Kaluuya was visibly elated at his win after Laura Dern announced his name but was on mute while speaking.

The Golden Globes did do right by Kaluuya and gave him a do-over where he jokingly said, “You’re doing me dirty!” He also won the hearts of Hip-Hop aficionados and fans of the late Nipsey Hussle fans by quoting the rapper. “Man, this took out on me. I gave everything,” he began. “Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, ‘We’re here to give until we’re empty.’ And I gave everything.”

That wasn’t the only amazing moment. There was the heartwrenching acceptance speech from Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and Andra Day winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture/Drama for her brilliant portrayal of Billie Holliday in The US vs. Billie Holliday. The singer/actress became the second woman behind Whoopi Goldberg to win the award for her role in the 1985 classic film, The Color Purple.

Following her win, we got a dope #BlackGirlMagic moment when Regina King crashed Day’s Access Online interview following her big win.

It was a beautiful night indeed. Congrats to all of the winners.

