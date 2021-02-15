Yes, That Was Both Claudia and Kellyanne Conway on ‘American Idol’ Most Recently

‘American Idol’ has returned to ABC for another season on Feb. 14 with a new round of hopefuls trying out for a chance to make it in the music industry. The latest is someone from a family that has been controversial and polarizing for the past few years.

Claudia Conway was the one of those who auditioned on the show last night and not only were viewers greeted with her singing, but also the appearance of her former White House and Trump counselor mom Kellyanne, whose screen time was the most unwelcome fans of ‘Idol’ has even seen given her work and statements.

The screen presences of both mother and daughter are also odd given how they have been against each other in the news lately.

Last summer, Claudia wanted to be emancipated from mother Kellyanne and father George after “years of childhood trauma and abuse.”

The situation appeared to intensify this January when TMZ reported that law enforcement had carried out a welfare check after Claudia “secretly recorded and posted a video showing her mom screaming and swearing at her” on TikTok. Most recently, Kellyanne was accused of posting a topless photo of her daughter on Twitter.

None of that seem to matter as America got to see Kellyanne showing “encouragement” for Claudia in a segment that was filmed way back in November of last year. The mom’s appearance was a “surprise.”

Claudia gets a surprise from her mother, @KellyannePolls! "Remember, honey. Winners are people who are willing to lose."@claudiamconwayy | #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/paW0YcO9o8 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 15, 2021

From her dancing to the sound of her voice (“Claudiaaaaaaaaaa!”), Kellyanne’s appearance on ‘Idol’ made a lot of viewers and online users extremely uncomfortable. Now, the show is getting dragged for the stunt.

Good work by American Idol in their efforts to rehab the reputation of horrible human ⁦⁦@KellyannePolls⁩ pic.twitter.com/Bkauu4zWON — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 15, 2021

She’s a kid, in distress. And what tf is this. — Bad Manners (@badmannersfood) February 15, 2021

American Idol is gross for allowing an abusive creature like Kellyanne Conway to rehab her image on the show, and using Claudia Conway's pain to make a quick buck. Disgusting. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 15, 2021

American Idol showing Kellyanne Conway on prime time tv like we didnt all just watch tiktoks of her abusing her daughter pic.twitter.com/7o2CJNHwEY — The Scarlet Bitch (@shannnners) February 15, 2021

If Kellyanne Conway were black her children would be in foster care, she would be in jail, and it would be all over the news that she got caught with child pornography. Instead, we put her on American Idol. — loud dame (@Sandernista412) February 15, 2021

Kellyanne Conway posted a nude picture of her underage daughter and was featured on American Idol a month later https://t.co/kZLWnHlbAF — Bentzburgh (@BentzICT) February 15, 2021

Now that they’ve helped rehab mendacious behemoths like Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer it’s only a matter of time before ABC casts the QAnon shaman as the next Bachelor https://t.co/t3a3QqDqFO — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) February 15, 2021

It seemed as if the show knew what they were doing when Claudia auditioned and was familiar with the scandals and her entire family, especially Kellyanne.

"You probably know me as 15-year-old emancipation girl.

Or that blonde woman from FOX News' daughter.

I'm a little more than that."@claudiamconwayy | #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/DVkrahbfOu — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 15, 2021

As for Claudia’s audition, which saw her being accompanied by George in person, she was able to get a yes vote from both Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, while Luke Bryan said no. That means Claudia is going to Hollywood.

We shall see how long that will last.

