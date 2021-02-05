The saga that is the marriage of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is coming to a head. Reportedly, the once happily married couple are no longer even speaking to each other.

This revelation comes from E! News, and one of the outlet’s sources say Yeezy and Kim “are completely done and no longer speaking.”

Reportedly, a divorce is inevitable and only hasn’t happened yet because Kardashian has yet to formally file. Apparently, the social media and reality TV star is trying to figure out the right timing.

However, also worth noting is that Yeezy is ready to move on from the marriage as well, and expeditiously.

“He doesn’t care what Kim’s priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement,” another source told E! News. “He will file before she’s ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does.”

The allegedly soon to be former couple have been living separately for months with Yeezy in Wyoming and Kardashian in California. After six years of marriage—his first and Kardashian’s third—the couple has four children together; North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, who is a few months shy of 2.

Recently, while Kardashian was off kicking it in Turks and Caicos with kids other family, Yeezy paid a visit to their Calabasas crib to offload what was a reported 500 pairs of sneakers. Yeah, that pretty much means it’s definitely a wrap.

We suggest Kanye West gets his PR team in proper order because you just know if and when the divorce goes down, Team Kardashian is going fully hurl him under the bus.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Are No Longer Speaking, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

