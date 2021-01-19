Wendy Williams Called Her Brother Out On TV Now He Is Responding Again [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams brother Tommy Williams took to his own social media to say his sister daytime television star, Wendy Williams, skipped out on their mothers funeral however he was thankful that her ex-husband Kevin Hunter was able to make it and be there for their family. Wendy Williams who was scrolling through her own social media came upon some comments taking her to task for missing her own mothers funeral, did her own investigation stumbling upon her brothers allegations. Wendy Williams then during her Hot Topics while sipping on her tea decided to drip a little tea about her brother Tommy’s comments then said he really didn’t want to come for her because she clearly hadn’t come for him and could with receipts while making an odd clucking noise, she then started talking to her mommy. Wendy Williams then started talking to her staff while on air appearing to look for some affirmation that she could blow her brothers spot, but they seemed to look like our name is Bennett and we aren’t it.

You would have thought that Wendy Williams addressing her brother on national television would make him fall back. But nope, not Tommy Williams, like sister, like brother, he posted a video with his own family hot topic.

Tommy Williams in the video say’s that not only did Wendy Williams miss the funeral claiming she had to work but she missed it to have dinner with Kevin Hunter and their son.

I’m sure what ever went on between the Williams family, mother Williams is not happy about what is going on now.

OH, BTW, Wendy Williams: The Movie, premieres Saturday, January 30 on Lifetime.

Take a look at Wendy Williams addressing her brother Tommy’s allegations, then Tommy’s response in the video’s below.

