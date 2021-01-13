New UK COVID-19 Strain Detected In Maryland

The new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus from the UK has been detected in Maryland.

An Anne Arundel County couple is now isolating.

Read on from CBS Baltimore:

One of them had recently traveled to the United Kingdom while the other had not. The governor said he cannot say where the person traveled specifically but that they had traveled to multiple countries before coming back to the U.S.

A private lab performed the initial test and a state lab confirmed the results, Gov. Hogan said. They are conducting contact-tracing to quickly determine who the couple may have interacted with since the arrival back into Maryland.

The couple has two children who are quarantining with them.

The B-117 strain was first found in the UK in late 2020. It’s more transmissible than other strains.

