Russ Parr
Hot Off The Wire: Busta Rhymes Says He Had To Duck Tape His Stomach Down For A Music Video [WATCH]

In this edition of Hot Off The Wire, Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Donald Trump the worst president ever and Busta Rhymes explains the moment when he knew that he had to lose weight.

Check out all the details in the video below.

