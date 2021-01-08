André Leon Talley Is The Face Of Ugg’s Latest Campaign

Fashion Gawd André Leon Talley isn’t just an editor, but he’s now the face of a brand.

Ugg, a staple when it comes to the coziest footwear, has announced that Talley will be fronting the company’s latest campaign. The 72-year-old safely posed for photos in front of his White Plains home to show off the footwear he’s most fond of– a brand he’s even gone as far as to say is “comfort food for my feet.”

Talley has been in the fashion industry for more than four decades and is aware of what people have said about Ugg’s initial appeal –or lack thereof– when they were first on the scene. But in an interview accompanying the spread, his own negative views changed once he finally decided to slip his feet into a pair. Needless to say, he’s a fan now.

I thought at first UGG had a connotation of being tacky. People said, “Oh, I would never be caught wearing an UGG.” I said it for a very long time too, and then I found an UGG and put it on. It’s extraordinary, and it’s a confidence boost – the Classic Boot is just great. I have no shame,” Talley explained. “I am very proud of UGG, and I love wearing UGG. I have wardrobes upon wardrobes of UGG! I think that it’s a great shoe, and I’m sure that it’s a great shoe all over the world. I just think it’s a very, very wonderful shoe.”

But Ugg aside, Talley even revealed what it’s been like to deal with such a tumultuous year when it comes to COVID-19 and the civil unrest in America. He’s been stuck home for upwards of a year like most Americans, and also, like most, it hasn’t been the easiest adjustment.

“Self-isolating and sheltering in is very challenging. It’s very difficult. One has to maintain an emotional and psychological wall in order not to crack under pressure,” says Talley. “The most important thing is that I love being alone and being by myself – I love books, I love to read, so I try to always have a book in my hand at some point in the day – but I’m very aware that the world has changed.”

If you’d like to cop the footwear Talley is rocking, the $100 slippers are available here, and the $130 boots, here.

André Leon Talley Is The Face Of Ugg’s Latest Campaign was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: