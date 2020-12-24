The holidays are about giving and one rapper is making sure his hometown feels all the love. Travis Scott showed H-Town his good will in a big way.

As spotted on TMZ the “Highest In The Room” rapper hosted a toy drive for the people on Tuesday, December 22. The initiative, which was powered by his Cactus Jack Foundation, took place in Sunnyside Park in Houston. According to the report his good will event provided 2,000 toys to 1,000 elementary school children. Additionally he and his team also distributed food, blankets, PPE supplies, clothing and even Christmas trees.

Given that Covid-19 is still very much a real danger the event stayed low touch. all the attendees were mandated to actually stay in their vehicles and the staff provided them their free items. Even though this resulted in longer waits this impact the turnout. Travis and crew had a full house of locals. Additionally some very influential statesmen and stateswomen were in the house including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Reps. Al Green and Sheila Jackson along with some City Council members.

You can see footage from the inaugural Cactus Jack Foundation Toy Drive below.

Photo: Netflix

Donate Mode: Travis Scott Hosts Holiday Toy Drive In Houston was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: