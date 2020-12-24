Meek Mill Gifted Toys, Clothes + Electronics To Philly Families Hurt By The Criminal Justice System

It’s been a struggle end to the year for Meek Mill due to, well, his ways and actions, but still the Philadelphia rapper isn’t letting it all dampen his Christmas spirit and has taken to the streets to spread some of that brotherly love Philly is known for.

Complex is reporting that the “What’s Free” rapper and his Dreamchasers label got their Kris Kringle on and delivered toys, clothes, and even XBOX’s to 35 families in Philadelphia who’ve been impacted by it’s struggle criminal justice system. Though he didn’t personally deliver the goods himself, the man was able to facetime with the families who got their Christmas presents a few days early.

In partnership with the REFORM Alliance, Puma, GoPuff, and DocuVault, Meek helped arrange the deliveries, which saw underprivileged receive everything from MacBook Air laptops or iPads, to baby clothes and Xbox Series X consoles.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I’ll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me,” said Meek. “I remember not having much growing up, so it’s important to use my platform to give back, especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system.” Among the recipients was Anthony Morse, who fosters five kids as well as raising his own children.

That’s hella dope. But Meek isn’t done just yet.

He also announced that he has donated $30,000 to the Philadelphia chapter of volunteer organization Twelve Days of Christmas, which aims to help families make it through the holiday season. His contribution will gotowards 30 families across North Philadelphia, include those who went to his old school, James G. Blaine Elementary School.

Well, at least Meek is able to deflect some hate for the Christmas season. Hopefully it’ll carry on into the New Year cause Lord knows he needs to stay in the positive lane.

Y’all feeling Meek Mill’s generosity? Let us know in the comments section.

Meek Mill Gifted Toys, Clothes + Electronics To Philly Families Hurt By The Criminal Justice System was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: