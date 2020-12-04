‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ Biopic Trailer On Lifetime [VIDEO]

How you doin!? Wendy Williams took her story of radio host ‘Experience’ to television show talk show host and all the personal drama in between to the television silver screen with a new documentary and biopic titled ‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ to air on Lifetime on January 30, 2021.

Wendy Williams dropped the official trailer for the first time seen by her and you one her talk show The Wendy Williams show.

‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ stars Ciera Payton (The Oval, She’s Gotta Have It) and Morocco Omari (P-Valley, Empire), written by Leigh Davenport (Run the World, Boomerang) and Scarlett Lacey (Magnum P.I., The Royals), and directed by Darren Grant (The Chi, God Friended Me) and of course Wendy Williams herself is the executive producer.

Looking at the trailer much like she likes to sip everyone else’s tea, she will be spilling her own.

Take a look at the official trailer to ‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’

