Early Monday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that multiple members of the organization tested positive for coronavirus.

The team briefly closed their facility Monday after new positive COVID-19 cases.

Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the reserve list Monday. Defensive lineman Brandon Williams was also be placed on the list after he was considered a close contact.

He must quarantine for five days and, like Ingram and Dobbins, will miss Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Source: WJZ-TV

Three Baltimore Ravens Players Placed On Reserve List For Covid-19 was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: