Barack Obama Talks Why Injustice Never Overcome on 60 Minutes [VIDEO]

Barack Obama Campaign Weeks Away From Election Day

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Donald Trump sat down with ’60 Minutes’ not long ago and couldn’t stand the heat in the kitchen so he got up and walked out.  Donald Trump the 45th president of U.S. clearly has an issue with Barack Obama the 44th president of the U.S. however there is clearly a distinct difference between the two and professionalism and leadership is at top.  Being able to be clear in your convictions while putting the very reason your in office, the citizens of America’s best interest first collectively.  When you can do these things there isn’t a temperature in the kitchen that can drive you out and that’s why Barack Obama sat in the ’60 Minutes’ kitchen for 60 minutes.

In an interview this past weekend on ’60 Minutes’ former president Barack Obama talked about his new book “The Promised Land”, Obama titled the book the because “even though we may not get there in our lifetimes, even if we experience hardships and disappointments along the way, that I at least still have faith we can create a more perfect union.”  Barack Obama also shared advice he would give to Donald Trump if he would listen.  Barack Obama also gave his thoughts on with the deaths of  Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, at the hands of police officers that take an oath to protect and serve, why these injustices never overcome?

 Well, it, for a couple of reasons. One is that we have a criminal justice system in which we ask oftentimes very young, oftentimes not-very-well-trained officers to go into communities and just keep a lid on things.

Barack also discussed whether or not he would be joining team Biden in the White House.

Take a look at the complete interview below.

The brutal violence inspired by racist hatred that was widely expected to take place at this weekend’s so-called “Million MAGA March” went on as scheduled as scores of the president’s supporters protesting the election clashed with groups assembled in opposition. Photos and video taken throughout the protest on Saturday in Wahington, D.C., showed the seemingly obligatory contentious moments between members of groups identified in mainstream and social media as the Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter, who could be seen in a sea of MAGA flags being waved by people who believe Donald Trump‘s fake claims of election fraud that he attributes to Joe Biden beating him. https://twitter.com/David_Leavitt/status/1327770079975665665?s=20 Things really got violent as the day turned into evening, according to the Washington Post. “When darkness fell, the counterprotesters triggered more mayhem as they harassed Trump’s advocates, stealing red hats and flags and lighting them on fire,” the Post reported. “Scuffles continued into the night as the provocateurs overturned the tables of vendors who had been selling pro-Trump gear and set off dozens of fireworks, prompting police to pepper-spray them.” Getty Images took multiple photos identifying members of the Proud Boys readily participating in the violence as the far-right group apparently took literally Trump’s infamous orders he gave them at the first debate. The president pretended he was unfamiliar with the proud Bouys before he told them to “stand by.” https://twitter.com/SaulBishop/status/1327757902245896192?s=20 There was a growing narrative on social media being fueled by far-right provocateurs that placed blame on the Black Lives Matter protesters. However, there was neither any evidence of that nor was there any definitive proof that Black Lives Matter activists were even present in the first place. The Post reported: “The Proud Boys marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, leading hundreds in chants of ‘F— antifa!’ and shouting down stray opponents who yelled ‘Black lives matter!'” The election violence people feared before the election hadn’t really happened until Saturday, exactly one week after Biden was officially projected to win the 2020 presidential election. Trump has maintained without proof that he is the victim of election fraud and has launched multiplied lawsuits against states and refused to concede the race, even as elections officials across the country have said there were no voting irregularities. Trump’s adamant refusal to recognize Biden as the lectin’s true winner has only further emboldened his supporters to not only march on his behalf but also willing to take part in violence in the president’s name. Scroll down to see more evidence of that unfortunate fact as the calendar year that is 2020 manages to keep outdoing itself.

Source: Radio One Digital

Barack Obama Talks Why Injustice Never Overcome on 60 Minutes [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

