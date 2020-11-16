Barack Obama Talks Why Injustice Never Overcome on 60 Minutes [VIDEO]

Donald Trump sat down with ’60 Minutes’ not long ago and couldn’t stand the heat in the kitchen so he got up and walked out. Donald Trump the 45th president of U.S. clearly has an issue with Barack Obama the 44th president of the U.S. however there is clearly a distinct difference between the two and professionalism and leadership is at top. Being able to be clear in your convictions while putting the very reason your in office, the citizens of America’s best interest first collectively. When you can do these things there isn’t a temperature in the kitchen that can drive you out and that’s why Barack Obama sat in the ’60 Minutes’ kitchen for 60 minutes.
In an interview this past weekend on ’60 Minutes’ former president Barack Obama talked about his new book “The Promised Land”, Obama titled the book the because “even though we may not get there in our lifetimes, even if we experience hardships and disappointments along the way, that I at least still have faith we can create a more perfect union.” Barack Obama also shared advice he would give to Donald Trump if he would listen. Barack Obama also gave his thoughts on with the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, at the hands of police officers that take an oath to protect and serve, why these injustices never overcome?
Well, it, for a couple of reasons. One is that we have a criminal justice system in which we ask oftentimes very young, oftentimes not-very-well-trained officers to go into communities and just keep a lid on things.
Barack also discussed whether or not he would be joining team Biden in the White House.
Take a look at the complete interview below.
MAGA Violence Marks March For Trump’s America As DC Descends Into Chaos
1.
1 of 30
Re tweet this ! Get him arrested!!! #AntifaTerrorists #MillionMAGAMarch #assult pic.twitter.com/tftBQ2pC6X— jam- president elect (@freetospeakfree) November 14, 2020
2.Source:Getty 2 of 30
3.
3 of 30
A chud at the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC attacked a bunch of people before he got knocked out. pic.twitter.com/cELS2Orpbp— Chad Loder (@chadloder) November 15, 2020
4.Source:Getty 4 of 30
5.
5 of 30
There was a lot of violence today against attendees of the #MillionMAGAMarch. Now, a large crowd sings the American national anthem outside the Willard Hotel in DC. Video by @BGOnTheScene: pic.twitter.com/kq8PDv7Xfq— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020
6.Source:Getty 6 of 30
7.
7 of 30
A family with children are in tears as they are followed and harassed by antifa. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/ZKdqcyUtFK— Eastern Star (@Joknight007) November 15, 2020
8.Source:Getty 8 of 30
9.
9 of 30
“We’ve gotta clean the fence!” Trump supporters move in on the fence surrounding the White House to take down images and flowers put up by protesters here in DC #MillionMAGAMarch #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/JkNFD0rFFH— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 15, 2020
10.Source:Getty 10 of 30
11.
11 of 30
Trump supporters are smashing the Black Lives Matter boards put up on the buildings here in DC #MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump #DC pic.twitter.com/QFiet6pgvI— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 15, 2020
12.Source:Getty 12 of 30
13.
13 of 30
BLM-antifa rioters hurl projectiles and an explosive at people having dinner after the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC. pic.twitter.com/syDM7YQFrS— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
14.Source:Getty 14 of 30
15.
15 of 30
BLM groups threaten elderly couple and attempts to steal their Trump Flag #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1kIYO2mg4e— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020
16.Source:Getty 16 of 30
17.
17 of 30
Young couple in DC followed by crowd of BLM-antifa thugs who hit them and throw liquid on them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Lqo4evvviK— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
18.Source:Getty 18 of 30
19.
19 of 30
Antifa hit and steal young woman’s phone after the #MillionMAGAMarch. pic.twitter.com/ikc1feAEFk— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
20.Source:Getty 20 of 30
21.
21 of 30
a #Trump supporter is pushed to the ground and robbed while not being allowed to walk out of #BlackLivesMatterPlaza as antifa and #BlackLivesMatter surround him. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1xyGoXoz6b— eric thomas (@justericthomas) November 14, 2020
22.Source:Getty 22 of 30
23.Source:Getty 23 of 30
24.Source:Getty 24 of 30
25.Source:Getty 25 of 30
26.Source:Getty 26 of 30
27.Source:Getty 27 of 30
28.Source:Getty 28 of 30
29.Source:Getty 29 of 30
30.Source:Getty 30 of 30
