CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 13 Trailer Is Here & It’s Filled With Stripper Sex Drama! [WATCH]

Majic Listen Live Banner

After the release of The Real Housewives of Atlanta trailer, fans are speculating that it shared a quick glimpse at a scandalous storyline.

As previously reported Bravo gave fans a first look at the 13th season of the show that features returning housewives Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Porsha Williams. It also features a new housewife, actress Drew Sidora, and a new friend of the show, LaToya Ali.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Additionally, the trailer shows a sneak peek at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party and those scandalous allegations that two RHOA stars had sex with the evening’s entertainment, a stripper named Bolo. There are allegations swirling that Porsha Williams and “friend of the show” Tanya Sam had a threesome with the stripper (something Tanya’s vehemently denied) and in the trailer, Kenya says she heard “sex noises.”

“I’m hearing sex noises coming from a bedroom,” says Kenya.

Tanya Sam then says she’s “making disparaging comments about me and you involving a stripper.”

“Wow, I’m over this,” says Porsha.

Eagle-eyed fans are also pointing out that in the trailer it looks like someone’s on a bed with their legs in the air. Someone screaming loudly can also seemingly be heard.

WHAT IS DIS HONEY?! *NeNe Leakes voiceI*

So far none of the ladies have reacted to the alleged cast trip tryst footage.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Do YOU think they will????

Season 13 of RHOA premieres on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c.

Will YOU be watching???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

Happy Birthday Eva! 9 Eva Appearances You May Have Forgotten About Over The Years

This RHOA Cast Member Confirms She’s Officially Single! Here Are The Receipts…

#RHOA Rumors: Two Housewives Allegedly Had Threesome With A Stripper At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

Ford Presents The 8th Annual Hoodie Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey - Inside

9 Women We Would Like To See Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Women We Would Like To See Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Continue reading 9 Women We Would Like To See Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

9 Women We Would Like To See Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise is famously known for its women of stature and the infamous fun shade and tea throughout each season. Since the finale of season 12, there have been many stories surrounding the show like Nene Leakes being traumatized and going to therapy, rumors of Phaedra Parks getting her peach back, and Kandi Burruss possibly being the highest-paid. Actress Drew Sidora, famously known for her role on The Game and famous Youtuber Latoya Ali are allegedly receiving their peaches for season 13 and #RHOA fans are not here for it. On social media, the viewers have voiced that they would rather previous housewives like Sheree Whitfield, Phaedra Parks, or Kim Zolciak to return. Though neither women have confirmed or denied their new venture on the reality TV show, here are nine women we would like to see join the cast of RHOA. SEE RELATED: New Peaches? Actress Drew Sidora and Youtube Star Latoya Ali Rumored To Join “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cast RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Leads Black Women Of Bravo’s Black Lives Matter PSA NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited Back For RHOA Season 13 HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 13 Trailer Is Here & It’s Filled With Stripper Sex Drama! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

One Vote
Videos
Close