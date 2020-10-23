Reebok Classics Dropping A ‘Ghostbusters’ Capsule Collection [Photos]

Between adidas’ Star Wars inspired sneakers and Vans’ Toy Story kicks, films that have become a part of pop culture are being used to create some of today’s most interesting designs. Now an 80’s classic is being used as the basis for Reebok’s newest drop and it’s pretty damn cool.

Just in time for Halloween, Reebok is readying the release of their new Ghostbusters capsule collection which pay homage to the 80’s cult classic film. The Ghostbusters x Reebok FW20 capsule comes with some cool tees, sweaters and even a limited-edition real-life full-body boiler suit simulating iconic “Ghostbusters” jumpsuits, but the gems of the collection are the two new sneakers which seem straight out of the 1984 comedy flick.

While the Reebok Classic Leather features a beige colorway similar to the jumpsuits that Bill Murray and company donned to hunt down ghosts haunting New York City, the Reebok “Ghost Masher” bares a resemblance to the white Ectomobile while packing a removable pump proton pack that’s wired to the heel of the sneakers.

Not gonna lie, these go kinda hard.

The sneakers and collection are set to drop on October 31st at Rock City Kicks and other Reebok retailers at the tune of $100.

Peep pics of the collection below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these come Halloween 2020.

