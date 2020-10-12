The Drew Barrymore Show Spotlights This DC School & Awards Students With Something Very Special

Today on The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew celebrates Alejandro Diasgranados, a teacher at Aiton Elementary School in southeast DC, for all of his work in revitalizing this school! She was so impressed by his commitment in going the extra mile for his students, she teamed up with ASOS to award every student and staff member at Aiton Elementary with a brand new laptop!

