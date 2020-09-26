CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

CeCe Winans Addresses Getting Dragged For Supporting Trump [VIDEO]

BeBe Winans & CeCe Winans Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Oh Lawd say it ain’t so, CeCe Winans a Donald Trump supporter!!

Black Twitter has been lighting Gospel Singing Great CeCe Winans up for being a Donald  Trump supporter, but CeCe Winans is say uhh no, and has tweeted a video to set the record straight.

Majic Listen Live Banner

So the story went like this allegedly the Donald Trump administration took $300 million from the CDC during the pandemic in order to make ads promoting the Trumpster’s response as part of his reelection campaign.  Allegedly CeCe Winans was one of the celebrities in the promotion and that’s when the dragging began.

Who would have thought that CeCe Winans was a tweeter?  CeCe Winans we guess noticed she was trending on Twitter for the wrong reasons so she decided to give her own testimony as to what is going on with she, the CDC and COVID-19.  According to CeCe she was asked  a couple of weeks ago to do an interview with the Surgeon General Jerome Adams about the coronavirus and the interview stresses how important it is to wear a mask also giving other instructions on how to get on the other side of this pandemic.  The Gospel living legend went on to say “it was not political, at all”  , she also talked about how many lives have been lost to the pandemic and she doesn’t want to see anymore lives lost.

If you remember back when the pandemic had everyone sheltering in her brother BeBe Winans said that he as well as other Winans family member had contracted COVID-19.

Take a listen to CeCe Winans setting the record straight below.

Charles Barkley’s Breonna Taylor Slander Is Latest Proof He’s ‘Not A Role Model’

10 photos Launch gallery

Charles Barkley’s Breonna Taylor Slander Is Latest Proof He’s ‘Not A Role Model’

Continue reading Charles Barkley’s Breonna Taylor Slander Is Latest Proof He’s ‘Not A Role Model’

Charles Barkley’s Breonna Taylor Slander Is Latest Proof He’s ‘Not A Role Model’

[caption id="attachment_4020737" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Wally Skalij / Getty[/caption] Charles Barkley proudly proclaimed decades ago that he is “not a role model” and the NBA legend backed up that claim and then some when he made disparaging remarks about Breonna Taylor‘s killing. It was the latest apparent proof that Barkley and his millions of dollars have made him completely out of touch with the Black experience. Before the NBA’s Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals tipped off Thursday night, Barkley took his familiar perch as a panelist on TNT’s popular pregame show. Since the NBA’s restarted season has been centered on social justice, the panel’s topic of conversation inevitably turned to this week’s Louisville grand jury’s decision to indict a fired cop for shooting a wall instead of for shooting and killing Breonna Taylor. That’s when Barkley sided with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s razor-thin assertion that Taylor would not have been shot had her boyfriend — who said he suspected burglars as police did not announce themselves while kicking down the apartment door — hadn’t stood his ground and fired his legal gun to defend themselves. “I just feel bad that the young lady lost her life,” Barkley began before offering an asterisk for his purported sympathy. “But we do have to take into account that her boyfriend shot at the cops and shot a cop.” https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1309409282887217152?s=20 He then said there was no parallel between the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, who were both killed by white vigilantes currently facing murder charges. “So like I say, even though I am really sorry she lost her life, I just don’t think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery,” Barkley said. In fact, one of the few ways in which the situations do not mirror each other is that Taylor’s killers were never charged with her murder. Nevermind the fact that the cops botched the execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant that shouldn’t have even had them at Tayor’s apartment in the first place. Barkley, like Cameron, chose not to consider those truths when reaching for a conclusion that exonerated the cops of any real wrongdoing, let alone murder. Shaquille O’Neal, a co-host on the show, expressed a similar sentiment. But Shaq has long been police-adjacent. And it’s never a good thing when Candace Owens is cheering you on from her sunken social media sidelines. https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1309482187964776449?s=20 However, anybody even remotely familiar with Barkley knows that he has a history of sharing certain anti-Black views, notably those he expressed about George Zimmerman‘s murder acquittal in the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012. Barkley told us nearly 20 years earlier that “I am not a role model” in a popular commercial for Nike in 1993. And while he’s more than proven that statement ver the years — remember when he allegedly instigated a bar fight while he was in Cleveland for a game with the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball Dream Team in 1996? — he seems to save a special kind of vitriol for whenever the topic at hand involves race. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMzdAZ3TjCA Scroll down to see some of the more noteworthy examples of Charles Barkley’s social commentary that’s mired in the sunken place.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

CeCe Winans Addresses Getting Dragged For Supporting Trump [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close