Tamron Hall Talks About Her Talk Show, Friendship with Alfredas

Russ Parr
| 09.24.20
Did you know Tamron Hall and the Russ Parr Show’s very own Alfredas are best friends?

Hall called into the RPMS to discuss her talk show but the conversation veered into a funny back and forth between Russ, Tamron and Alfredas.

Check it out above!

Tamron Hall Talks About Her Talk Show, Friendship with Alfredas  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

