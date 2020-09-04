CLOSE
Report: Washington Will Release Running back Adrian Peterson

According to reports, the Washington Football Team will release veteran running back Adrian Peterson. The news was first reported by NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

In 2 years with Washington, Peterson rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns. As of now, Washington’s running back depth chart includes Antonio Gibson, Bryce Love, J.D. McKissic, and Peyton Barber.

Peterson spoke to NFL insider Josina Anderson about his impending release.

 

 

 

We will have more on roster moves from Washington as it develops this weekend.

