According to reports, the Washington Football Team will release veteran running back Adrian Peterson. The news was first reported by NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

The 35-year-old Peterson still intends to play, of course. Antonio Gibson has stood out in Washington. https://t.co/suchzgz938 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 4, 2020

In 2 years with Washington, Peterson rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns. As of now, Washington’s running back depth chart includes Antonio Gibson, Bryce Love, J.D. McKissic, and Peyton Barber.

Peterson spoke to NFL insider Josina Anderson about his impending release.

Hall of Fame RB Adrian Peterson to me on Washington release: “It caught me by surprise. I was having a strong camp. It was showing up on film, taking #1 reps all the way to this week. I just got notified by the running backs coach yesterday that they want to give these…. [ 1/4] — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 4, 2020

[Cont] "..young guys some reps, but I didn’t know I was going to get cut, there was no indication. Today (Ron) Rivera just said this is always tough, but yes we’re gonna release you & go with this offensive style. I respect coach. Look (Antonio) Gibson is a hell of a talent…2/4 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 4, 2020

[Cont] "…This system really fits him. I feel like I can do that pony style too, more as a receiving back. We were all working on it, but they really want one main guy to do it & they drafted Gibson for it. Trust me, I still have a lot in me, more to strive for & do again…3/4 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 4, 2020

[Peterson to me cont] "…even when there’s doubt. I feel strong & I can build on that as the season wears on. I'll do it again." 4/4 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 4, 2020

We will have more on roster moves from Washington as it develops this weekend.

Report: Washington Will Release Running back Adrian Peterson was originally published on theteam980.com

