Chris Paul Reveals He Spoke To Jacob Blake’s Father & Gets Emotional About NBA’s Boycott: “We’re All Hurt”

Tuesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted a game inside of the NBA Bubble against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. On August 23, Jacob Blake had just broken up a fight between two women and was walking back to his vehicle when Kenosha Wisconsin officers shot him in the back 7 times, while his children watched in the car. Blake is currently in the hospital, in serious condition, paralyzed from the waist down.

NBPA president and Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul has always been at the forefront of social justice and establishing ways that the players can voice their gripes– and the boycott is the biggest showing yet. Paul recently spoke to the media about how proud he is of his fellow players.

"We're just tired of seeing the same thing over and over again." Chris Paul said he had the chance to speak to Jacob Blake's father. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/76jZtSiH7U — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 28, 2020

“What we’re doing right now in the league is huge,” Paul said. “I think for the young guys in our league are getting a chance to see how guys are really coming together to speak and see real change, real action. Cause guys are tired, I mean tired. And when I say tired, we’re not physically tired, we’re tired of seeing the same thing over and over again.

Paul went on to note that he spoke to Jacob Blake’s father and got a bit emotional about hard it is to be a Black man in America just trying to survive.

“I was blessed and fortunate enough to talk to Jacob Blake’s father, and he’s a Winston-Salem State graduate and was in my hometown of Winston Salem for awhile. And it’s emotional. It’s emotional when you a Black man, and when George Hill spoke, he spoke about being a Black man. He was hurt. He was hurt, we’re all hurt,” he said. “We’re all tired of seeing the same thing over and over again, and everybody just expects us to be OK because we get paid great money. We’re human, we have real feelings, and I’m glad we were able to get in a room and talk with one another and not just cross paths and say, ‘Good luck in your game.’”

The NBA boycott isn’t lasting too long as the Paul-led Thunder will be back on the court Saturday, taking on the Houston Rockets in Game 5.

