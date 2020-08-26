UPDATE: Dan Snyder Calls Today’s WaPo Exposé a ‘Hit Job’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement on Wednesday to address the latest allegations against Daniel Snyder and his Washington franchise.

Statement from Roger Goodell on the latest allegations against Dan Snyder and the Washington Football Team: pic.twitter.com/9RFILknZip — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2020

The NFL says it will continue to “monitor” the already ongoing independent investigation and will now also await the findings of the independent counsel’s investigation of Daniel Snyder. The independent investigation, ordered by Daniel Snyder around the time of the originals allegations were publicized, also in The Washington Post, and it is now “independently” investigating Daniel Snyder.

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder also responded to the latest allegations on Wednesday.

“I want to unequivocally state that this never happened,” the 55-year old owner said of the report he allegedly invited cheerleader Tiffany Bacon Scourby to a hotel room in 2004. “Furthermore, I do not have any knowledge of the 10-year-old videos referenced in the story. I did not request their creation, and I never saw them.”

The team also issued a statement Wednesday night.

