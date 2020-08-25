Everyday there are new updates on COVID-19.
Dr. Melissa Clarke is back to discuss a couple of those headlines including the FDA Chief’s comments on plasma; the possibility of being reinfected with the virus; and more.
Check out the interview above!
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
HEAD TO THE RUSSPARRMORNINGSHOW.COM
Dr. Melissa Clarke Talks About The Latest COVID-19 Headlines was originally published on blackamericaweb.com