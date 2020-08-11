$4.3 Million In Fake Jordans & Yeezys Confiscated By U.S. Customs

Even the fake sneaker makers have to get their bread during this pandemic.

A shipment of fake Jordan 1s — includes the coveted Dior 1s– have recently been seized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The government organization has reported today that officers who were stationed in Dallas, Texas, confiscated a shipment of fake Jordans there were on their way to Mexico.

The fake sneaker collection is estimated to be valued at roughly $4.3 million and contained more than 1,800 pairs of fakes Jordans along with some other knock off sneakers. According to Customs and Border Protection, the shipment contained 60 boxes and originated in Hong Kong. The items were labeled as “Ball Golf” items.

“Counterfeiters trafficking in phony merchandise are not concerned about the American consumer or the damage their fake goods can do to our economy,” said CBP Port Director Timothy Lemaux. “CBP will continue to take every opportunity to intercept illegitimate goods and disrupt transnational criminal enterprises seeking to fund criminal activities with counterfeit or pirated merchandise.”

The Dior x Air Jordan 1s released in July and retailed for $2,000, they were also released in limited edition, which means that the resale price went crazy too. The shoes are currently on the resell market for a mind-boggling $10,000.

On sneaker reselling site GOAT, the lowest ask for is $10,480 for a size 10, but go as high as $25,000 for a 12.5.

The Air Jordan 1 has experienced unprecedented success recently with over 20 new colorways dropping this year alone so it makes sense why the fakers would try to take advantage of the hyped-up silhouette. CBP reports that the fake sneaker game was on fire last year, as they seized more $37 million in goods in 2019.

