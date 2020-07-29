Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. Pushing COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory From The NBA Bubble

Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr.’s third eye is open, and honestly, he should have kept it closed.

While most of the countries around the world seem to be doing its absolute best to get a grip on COVID-19, the United States is failing miserably. Why is the country which was considered the “gold standard” handling this pandemic so poorly? Well, you can chalk that up to poor leadership from our so-called “president” Donald Trump, and Americans pushing conspiracy theories at an alarming rate. It doesn’t help that the President of The United States and celebrities are using their insanely large platforms to spew the debunked nonsense also.

Case in point, let’s shift our focus on Michael Porter Jr. The young NBA baller should be focusing on balling while in the NBA bubble. Instead, he’s at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex located in Disney World on Snapchat, trying to convince people that COVID-19 is being used as a “population control” tool.

Here is his head*ss statement in full:

“Personally, I think that the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It’s being used for population control in just terms of being able to control the masses of people. Because of this virus, the whole world is being controlled. You’re required to wear masks, and who knows what’ll happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel. That’d be crazy.”

While he thinks he knows everything, scientists and doctors are working at breakneck speeds to learn more about the novel (new) coronavirus, its effect on humans, and to produce a safe and effective vaccine. The highly contagious virus has infected roughly 4.3 million people and has killed 150,000 Americans and forced Porter’s employer, the NBA, to keep its players and staff in an effective bubble to resume play.

Porter Jr. also wildly claimed that he’s never been vaccinated. He said, “I’ve never been vaccinated in my life. I’ve never had any shots or anything like that,” which can’t even be remotely accurate. Before being drafted, Porter Jr. hooped at Missouri, and to play for the Tigers and attend the school, you have to comply with the university’s “two-dose MMR Immunization Policy.” Basically, that means each student has to have been vaccinated for measles, mumps, and rubella. So that means he has been given vaccines in his early childhood or he’s out here walking around with fake immunization papers, and we highly doubt it is the latter.

This isn’t the first time Porter Jr. and his social media antics have landed him in hot water. Back in May, retired NBA baller, Stephen Jacksonrespectfully told the rookie to sit his “privileged ass down” after he shared a ridiculous tweet about the George Floyd and the cops who killed him. Porter was deservingly dragged up and down timelines for his absurd stance.

We won’t be shocked if Porter Jr. hears from the NBA and the Denver Nuggets organization about his rona theories.

To continue to get the real facts COVID-19, the growing list of symptoms and any updates visit either the CDC or World Health Organization’s websites.

Photo: Daniel Shirey / Getty

Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. Pushing COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory From The NBA Bubble was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: