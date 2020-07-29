Scottie Pippen Says Talk of Beef Between Him & Michael Jordan Is BULL You Know What

Following ESPN and Netflix’s Emmy-nominated Michael Jordan/Chicago Bulls sports documentary The Last Dance, there were rumblings of a beef between his Airness and his wingman Scottie Pippen. Pip has finally responded to those claims.

All that talk about the beef between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is bullsh*t the retired NBA Hall-of-Famer. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Pip touched on the rumor that got life following the airing of the excellent documentary that detailed the legendary championship run of the Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

CBS Sports first reported that Pippen was “beyond livid” about his portrayal in the doc. In it detailed Pippens unhappiness with his contract situation with the team, how grossly underpaid he was and his feud with Bulls’ general manager at the time, the late Jerry Krause. In the piece that was published on Tuesday (Jul.28) Pip stated:

“Why would I be offended by anything that happened 30 years ago? It didn’t bother me at all. It was an opportunity for our younger generation that hadn’t seen or knew anything about basketball in the ’90s.”

It didn’t help that Michael Jordan’s former agent was throwing fuel on the fire claiming Pip was jealous of the GOAT.

While Pippen doesn’t have any issues with the documentary or Michael Jordan, his former teammate, Horace Grant, definitely informed the world he wasn’t feeling how he was portrayed in it. One of The Last Dance’s jaw-dropping moments is when Jordan called Grant a snitch for sharing intimate lockerroom details to Sam Smith for his eyebrow-raising book Jordan Rules.

Grant responded to Jordan’s accusations back in May stating:

“Lie, lie, lie. … If MJ had a grudge with me, let’s settle this like men. Yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. … It’s only a grudge, man. I’m telling you, it was only a grudge. And I think he proved that during this so-called documentary. When if you say something about him, he’s going to cut you off, he’s going to try to destroy your character.”

The Last Dance is currently streaming on Netflix.

