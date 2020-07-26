LA Clippers’ Lou Williams Appetite For Magic City Cuisine Could Cost Him $150K & 2 Games

Is the food at the strip club really that GOOD?

The Los Angeles Clippers reliable sixth man is in hot water. Lou Williams is currently under investigation for breaking quarantine for allegedly visiting Atlanta’s famed strip club Magic City. How does the NBA know this happened? Well, a photo surfaced online when a “rapper” named Jack Harlow shared a photo of Lou Will at the booty-shaking palace.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne reports that the Los Angeles Clippers granted Williams permission to leave the bubble to handle a “family emergency,” which Shelbourne reports as a viewing for his friend Paul G. Williams. After the viewing, Lou decided to stop by Magic City to pick up some dinner. Harlow inadvertently put Williams on blast. He was rocking an NBA administered face mask in the picture. Harlow tried to clean up his mistake by deleting the photo and claiming it was old.

Sources told ESPN that Williams has been interviewed by NBA security about his whereabouts while he was away from campus, and told them he did go to the Magic City gentleman’s club for a short time on Thursday night — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2020

Despite Harlow doing a piss poor job at lying, Williams did reveal to NBA investigators that he did stop by booty club and that it was allegedly empty during his “brief” visit. He also confirmed on Twitter that spot was one of his favorite places to visit in a tweet.

“Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout.”

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

The trip which might have seemed harmless to him isn’t being taken lightly by the NBA. The bubble — which is working very well — and the safety of its players is taken very seriously. Shelbourne reports that as part of the protocol for reentry into the bubble, Williams was tested by the NBA every day for each day he was away. Players are required to go into a 4-day quarantine when they leave the campus for an excused absence.

BUT, due to Lou making an extra stop that wasn’t on the list of places or people he would be around, Zach Lowe is reporting that Williams could be stuck in quarantine for 10-days if the infectious disease specialists the NBA hired recommend that action. If that is indeed the case, Williams could lose $150,000 of his salary and miss 2 seeding games if it is determined he broke quarantine.

A 10-day quarantine would see Lou Williams miss 2 seeding games and forfeit up to $150K in salary. A four-day quarantine would have Williams back on the court by the July 30 first game. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 25, 2020

As you can imagine, his coach Doc Rivers is not too pleased with Williams’ decision and the possibility of starting the season without one of his most consistent scorers off the bench. Before the Clippers tune-up game on Saturday (Jul.25), Rivers expressed his disappointment stating:

“I can’t share much with his journey. I wasn’t on that journey with him. But he’s back here, I can tell you that much. You know, obviously, those [pictures] got out, and that’s something that we obviously didn’t enjoy seeing or like.”

Despite all of the fallout, Williams is taking the whole incident in stride, telling everyone to enjoy the memes and even shared a hilarious tweet from FOX Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe.

Leave it alone. Just enjoy the memes lol https://t.co/sGB9zIFIkt — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 26, 2020

Lou Williams left the bubble for a “family emergency”, made a quick stop at Magic City before hoping to return to the bubble. Y’all thought Lou went for the adult entertainment, but it’s the food, especially chicken wings, strips and catfish nuggets that’s a must.🤣🤣🤣😜😜😜 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 26, 2020

Well maybe we have to try these Atlanta delicacies out when the pandemic is finally over, of course.

