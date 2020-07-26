Nick Cannon Visits Museum Of Tolerance After Anti-Semitic Remarks

The Nick Cannon apology tour has officially kicked off. The now-former Wild ‘N Out host, as of right now, paid a visit to the Museum of Tolerance, which was founded by a Holocaust survivor, after his anti-Semitic remarks during a podcast sparked outrage.

In a statement issued by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Cannon reportedly reached out to Rabbi Abraham Cooper, SWC’s associate dean and global social action director, after his rhetoric and apologized to the Jewish community.

On Monday (July 20), Cannon paid the center a visit to learn about the Center and Museum of Tolerance’s work while discussing how to “build bridges between the Jewish and Black communities, especially young people.”

Along with touring the museum, Cannon was The Hitler Letter which is owned by the SWC which was composed and signed by Adolf Hitler in 1919, and pre-date his hateful manifesto Mein Kampf. The letter detailing his plans for the “removal” of Jews.

Because of what he saw during his visit—including portraits of Holocaust survivors—Cannon has reportedly pledged to donate his first paycheck from his The Masked Singer gig to support the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s work.

In the photo the SWC shared from Cannon’s visit, the mogul is seen sitting in front of The Hitler Letter with Rabbi Marvin Hier, SWC’s founder and dean, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, and Richard Trank, executive producer of the SWC’s Moriah Films Division.

Last we heard from Cannon, he was taking a hiatus from social media, which caused some concern for his welfare. We’re happy to see Cannon is showing and proving when it comes to his contrition.

In his first show Cannon’s Class episode after the debacle with Professor Griff, Cannon sat down with Rabbi Cooper, which you can watch below.

