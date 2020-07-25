Prayers Up: Hip-Hop Legend Biz Markie Hospitalized

According to reports, Hip-Hop legend Biz Markie has been in a Maryland-area hospital for weeks due to a serious illness. A representative from Biz’s camp says the illness is not Coronavirus COVID-19 related.

TMZ reports that while his condition is unclear, it appears to be serious. Biz burst on the scene with his 1988 debut album “Big Fun In The Big Town” with the songs “Nobody Beats The Biz” and

“Vapors.” The next year, Biz released “The Biz Never Sleeps” which featured his biggest hit, the classic “Just a Friend.” Known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop,” Biz is also a famed DJ and beat-boxer.

Source | TMZ

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biz Markie Beatboxing LIVE Is The Best Video You Will Ever See!

RELATED: Biz Markie Reveals Incredible 140 lb Weight Loss! [VIDEO]