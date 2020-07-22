TRIED IT: The MAC x Teyana Taylor Collection

All COVID-19 aside, our girl Teyona Taylor is having a pretty amazing year. She dropped what many (myself and Janet Jackson included) think is her best body of work to date, The Album. She announced that she and husband Iman were expecting another baby after their baby girl Junie kinda spilled the tea on her IG Live. Oh and if a new album and a new baby wasn’t enough last month, Teyona and beauty giant MAC Cosmetics announce a collaboration.

According to a quote from Teyona on the MAC Cosmetics website, the triple threat said, “I am excited to be partnering with a brand like MAC who I have watched collaborate with strong women of color over the years.” For years, MAC has partnered with women like Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and Taraji P. Henson in an effort to celebrate the beauty of women of color and to extend their support to diverse communities of individuals and causes. One of MAC’s greatest show of support has been via their Viva Glam products which boast collaborations with different celebrities and public figures that raise money for AIDS research and awareness.

Although the collection was scheduled to go live online on my birthday, July 14th, MAC did a soft launch on July 9th and I got the items I wanted most from the collection. I purchased: “A Rose In Harlem,” a candy apple red matte lipstick, “10’s Across The Board” a candy apple red lip glass that is slightly pearlized, and the “House Of Petunia” skin finish that is gold with bronze accents.

As a longtime loyal MAC customer and MAC Pro member, I know what to expect from the brand and per usual, they delivered. The lipstick smells amazing and it applied with ease and although it is matte, it left my lips feeling moist. This is something that I appreciate about the brand’s matte lipsticks; with the exception of their retro mattes (which are extremely dry) MAC Cosmetics matte lipsticks formula offers the right amount of moisture. Oh and, the “House Of Petunia” skinfinish is great too, and is very pigment. For those of you who know MAC products, the skinfinish is giving me “gold deposit” vibes which is my absolute favorite highlighter that doubles as eyeshadow and bronzer (depending on how I am feeling).

Taylor is a bold and colorful individual whose commitment to artistry is constantly on full display and the collection’s packaging speaks to that. The packaging is beautiful neon colors that she says is 90’s and Harlem inspired.

The items are all priced within MAC’s traditional price point with everything being under $50 (Lipsticks, $20, Lipglass, $19, Lip pencil, $19, and Skinfinish, $37) but you may be out of luck because most of the items are sold out and they are limited edition. Click here to check the collection out and shop what is left.

TRIED IT: The MAC x Teyana Taylor Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com