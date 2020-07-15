The Power Table Episode 11: Brian Mitchell

The Power Table is back! Join Teresa Marie and The LBD at “The Power Table” as they sit down with Washington football legend Brian Mitchell and get his take on the Washington team’s name change, Colin Kaepernick, sports during a pandemic, and a whole lot more. You can join Brian weekdays at 12 pm for “The Brian Mitchell Show with Scott Linn’ on the Team 980 & 95.9. You can catch Teresa Marie and The LBD every Sunday on Majic 102.3 & 92.7. It’s “The Power Table”, stream it now! Just click the link.

