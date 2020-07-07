Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves playing with a noose made out of food on Snapchat.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The noose was made from bread dough that was intended for customers sandwiches. The employees can be seen in the video with the noose tied around their necks, laughing with a ‘Happy 4th of July’ filter/graphic on the bottom. The video immediately went viral with customers vowing to never buy from Jimmy John’s again.

Jimmy John’s issued a statement via Twitter and fired the employees.

The Latest:

Four Jimmy John Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Food was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: