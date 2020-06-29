Over the weekend hundreds of people in Maryland found out their COVID-19 test results may be wrong, if they ever got them at all, because the lab processing the tests lacked proper certification.

Saturday, the Maryland Department of Health issued an order requiring Advanced Pain Medicine Institute to terminate immediately all collection and processing of Coronavirus specimens.

MDH started an investigation that revealed the Greenbelt, MD lab lacked a certification to perform COVID-19 tests and patients were not able to obtain test results.

Advanced Pain Medicine Institute did Coronavirus testing at several events in the past week which includes:

June 6, 2020 at Church of Philippi, 7422 Race Rd., Hanover, MD 21076

June 13, 2020 at Southern Baptist Church, 1701 North Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21213

June 16, 2020 at Bilingual Christian Church, 6000 Erdman Ave., Baltimore, MD 21205

The Maryland Department of Health has suspended Advanced Pain Medicine Institute’s license to operate a medical laboratory and perform all laboratory testing.

Hundreds In Maryland May Have Received False Coronavirus Test Results was originally published on 92q.com

