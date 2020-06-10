Amidst the overwhelming support of the movement, I will admit, things felt a little different this time. More brands and companies have opened their checkbook; people who have been quiet before are now speaking out in favor of the movement.

While Colin Kaepernick doesn’t have a job, the NFL basically came out and admitted that they were wrong in not supporting the players. As a sports fan, I feel like that is a huge step forwards. I know it’s just words, but I believe that’s the first step.

In a totally shocking revelation, NASCAR has thrown its hat in favor of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. NASCAR drivers have also teamed up, similar to how the NFL did and created a video in support.

Richard Petty Motorsports will be racing a car covered with #BlackLivesMatter for their racer Bubba Wallace at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday.

Wallace is the only Black driver currently competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Naturally, because he is black in a sport totally dominated by white people, he has become an integral figure amongst the civil unrest that resulted from George Floyd being killed in police custody.

Wallace wore an “I Can’t Breathe/Black Lives Matter” shirt during a pre-race ceremony in Atlanta and also championed the movement by calling NASCAR to place a ban on all Confederate flags at events.

“I think it’s going to speak volumes to, you know, what I stand for, but also what the initiative that NASCAR, the whole sport is trying to push,” Wallace said of the paint scheme in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account.

Hopefully, Wallace can turn in a great performance. He’s historically he has performed well at Martinsville, he won there twice in the NASCAR Truck Series.

The 500-lap Martinsville race will be broadcast on FS1 at 7 p.m. EDT.

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Will Be Revving Up A #BlackLivesMatter Car For Next Race was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: