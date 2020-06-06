The NBA Is Reportedly Planning On Using ‘NBA 2K’ To Simulate Crowd Noise

The NBA is back…well sort of. The league reportedly has an idea to fix the gaping hole when play resumes.

The NBA’s regular season is set to resume with only 22 teams going to Disney World in Orlando after the NBA Player’s Association has given the thumbs up to the further conditions going forward. When the action on the hardwood tips off, there is going to be one issue, no fans in the arena due to health concerns of the still looming COVID-19 global pandemic.

Yeah, it hasn’t gone away yet.

The Athletic is reporting the NBA has a plan to fix that issue by piping in crowd noise from NBA 2K20 into the arena to help with that. The idea has already been met with jokes, one in particular from Twitter user @Dom2K hilariously points out in a tweet response to Bleacher Report.

“They’re in for a shock when elevator music start playing during free throws and/or the crowd go quiet during a clutch shot.”

They're in for a shock when elevator music start playing during free throws and/or the crowd go quiet during a clutch shot https://t.co/GtxPKnGQEB — Dom2K🏀 (@Dom_2k) June 5, 2020

The decision does make perfect sense being the NBA and NBA2K already have a unique partnership thanks to the NBA2K League. Also, NBA2K’s attention to detail when recreating an NBA game’s environment is second to none right now, so it may work.

The NBA won’t be the first league to introduce this idea, some soccer leagues have already used piped-in sound. Skysports is considering using EA’s FIFA 20 during Premier League broadcasts. We shall see how this works out when play resumes barring any setbacks.

