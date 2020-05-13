Mother Of Ahmaud Arbery Wants Death Penalty For Men Who Murdered Her Son

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery, still grieving the tragic loss of her son at the hands of a white father and son duo, has no intention of taking it easy on the men who murdered him. Wanda Cooper-Jones said that she wants the men who killed Arbery to suffer the same fate.

Sitting down with TMZ Live earlier this week, Cooper-Jones presented her views that all involved in the killing of her son, including William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who filmed the fatal encounter, should face the highest charges possible under the law. When it was mentioned by the hosts of the program that Georgia does have a death penalty law on the books, Cooper-Jones did not mince her words.

“Coming from my point of view, my son died, so they should die as well,” Cooper-Jones said without hesitation. Cooper-Jones initially stated that the three men involved should receive life sentences at the very least but shifted her tone upon learning of the state’s stance on capital punishment.

The TMZ Live chat can be viewed below.

