Community Affairs Show: Cheryl Jackson Talks With District Director, Antonio Doss, of the Small Business Administration

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Antonio Doss, District Director of the U. S. Small Business Administration, Washington Metropolitan Area. Mr. Doss shares how the SBA is helping small businesses survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also talks about various financial programs that the SBA provides to assist small minority owned businesses. there are major advantages of owning a small business in the Washington Metropolitan Area and Mr. Doss breaks those down for us. Check out the full interview.

About The SBA:

Established by Congress in 1953, the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) helps Americans start, build and grow their dreams of owning and operating a successful small business. During times like these, the SBA also helps small businessess recover from economic loss. The SBA is the only federal agency whose mission is to represent the interests of America’s 30 million small businesses. Through its dedicated staff in 68 district offices around the nation, and in partnership with over 1,400 SBA-funded organizations that provide one-on-one coaching to entrepreneurs in every U.S. state and territory, the SBA stands ready to help make the goal of owning and running a successful small business a reality.

