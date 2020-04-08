The Donnie Simpson Show Pays A Tribute To ‘Skins Legend Bobby Mitchell [Listen]

Washington Redskins legend Bobby Mitchell passed away on Sunday at the age of 84. Mitchell became the first African American player to play for the Redskins after the Cleveland Browns traded for the then halfback in 1962. Mitchell was also at the forefront of the Civil Rights movement, working with the NAACP, UNCF and National Urban League. In 1967, He was one of the Black athletes pictured in one of the most famous moments with African American sports players. He joined Bill Russell, Jim Brown, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and other prominent figures for the “Cleveland Summit” at the Negro Industrial and Economic Union to hear Muhammad Ali’s views and reasoning for rejecting Army induction.

Donnie Simpson and Tony Perkins talk about the legend both on and off the field. Mitchell helped Donnie secure tickets to Super Bowl 17 where the ‘Skins defeated the Miami Dolphins for Donnie Jr, which is a moment the Simpsons will never forget. Fellow ‘Skins great Brian Mitchell talks about Bobby’s legacy as well.

