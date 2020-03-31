DMV Stay-At-Home Orders… So, What’s Allowed?

The District, Maryland, & Virginia have all issued ‘Stay-At-Home’ orders. So, what’s allowed? Here’s a breakdown:

DC

Everyone in D.C. has to stay at their residence, with certain exceptions considered essential activities, such as:

Getting medical care that cannot be provided through telehealth.

Getting food and essential household goods.

Performing or accessing essential governmental functions.

Working at essential businesses.

Engaging in essential travel.

Engaging in allowable recreational activities, as defined by the mayor’s order.

MD

Essential activities listed by Hogan’s order include getting supplies or services for yourself, your family or your pets including health care. Also, if you need to travel to an educational facility to either receive meals or to pick up distance-learning materials, you’re also exempt.

This includes:

Obtaining necessary supplies or services for one’s self, family, household members, pets or livestock, including, without limitation, groceries, supplies for household consumption or use, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, laundry and products needed to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home or residence.

Engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of one’s self, family, household members, pets or livestock, including such things as seeking medical or behavior health or emergency services, and obtaining medication or medical supplies.

Caring for a family member, friend, pet or livestock in another household or location, including, without limitation, transporting a family member, friend, pet or livestock animal for essential health and safety activities, and to obtain necessary supplies and services.

Traveling to and from an educational institution for purposes of receiving meals or instructional materials for distance learning.

Engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running or biking, but only in compliance with the order on gatherings of 10 or more and by applying social distancing guidelines from the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Travel required by a law enforcement officer or court order.

Traveling to and from a federal, state, or local government building for a necessary purpose.

VA

Everyone in Virginia has to stay at their residence, with certain exceptions:

Getting food, beverages, goods and services.

Seeking medical attention, essential social services and help from law enforcement.

Taking care of another person or an animal, or visiting family.

Traveling related to child care, custody or visitation.

Exercise (under the social-distancing requirement that mandates 6 feet of separation between people).

Going to and from your house, place of worship or work.

To and from an educational institution.

Volunteering with a charitable organization.

Leaving your residence because of a reasonable fear for your health or safety.

All private and public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned, except at essential businesses and to family members under one roof.

All colleges and universities have to stop face-to-face classes and cancel gatherings of 10 or more people.

All beaches are closed to everything except exercise and fishing, and even then, social-distancing rules apply.

