Mayor Muriel Bowser Issues Stay At Home Order For The District

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the district will enact a Stay-At-Home order, following the lead of Governor’s Larry Hogan (Maryland) and Ralph Northam (Virginia). the Mayor’s office released the statement below to explain the details of the Stay At Home order.

Today, due to an increasing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Washington, DC and across the region and the nation, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a stay-at-home order for the District of Columbia. This order reinforces the Mayor’s direction to residents to stay at home except to perform essential activities.

“Our message remains the same: stay home,” said Mayor Bowser. “Staying at home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family, and our entire community from COVID-19. Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people, this is how – by staying home.”

The Mayor’s Order specifies that residents may only leave their residences to:

engage in essential activities, including obtaining medical care that cannot be provided through telehealth and obtaining food and essential household goods;

perform or access essential governmental functions;

work at essential businesses;

engage in essential travel; or

engage in allowable recreational activities, as defined by the Mayor’s Order.

Any individual who willfully violates the stay-at-home order may be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, subject to a fine not exceeding $5,000, imprisonment for not more than 90 days, or both.

For more information on the District’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Mayor Bowser also released a graphic to help explain which businesses are essential and non-essential.

There are over 405 cases of CoronaVirus COVID-19 and nine deaths in Washington, D.C. as of Sunday night.

